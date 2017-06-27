Fear of rat lungworm disease impacts ...

Fear of rat lungworm disease impacts Hawaii Island produce market

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: West Hawaii Today

That's the message from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture on the bottom of the television screen as a soothing, disembodied voice explains the simple steps one can take to guard against the threat of rat lungworm disease. Most plainly, wash your vegetables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hilo Music Thread (May '12) 8 hr Musikologist 24
i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove... May '17 floyd 1994 1
hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche... May '17 chris rock 1
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) May '17 Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May '17 firefighters 1
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr '17 Cheriess Maree 1
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr '17 2013 july 3
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,671 • Total comments across all topics: 282,081,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC