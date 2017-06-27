Fear of rat lungworm disease impacts Hawaii Island produce market
That's the message from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture on the bottom of the television screen as a soothing, disembodied voice explains the simple steps one can take to guard against the threat of rat lungworm disease. Most plainly, wash your vegetables.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hilo Music Thread (May '12)
|8 hr
|Musikologist
|24
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May '17
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC