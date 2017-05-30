Documents detail alleged crime spree
A Puna man punched a 25-year-old Hawaiian Paradise Park man at least twice with brass knuckles last month as another man pointed a sawed-off shotgun at the victim, then took the victim's backpack containing a debit card and personal identification number and used them to make multiple cash withdrawals, according to court documents filed by police. Lucas Ryan Rivera made his initial court appearance Tuesday before Hilo District Judge Peter Bresciani, who set two preliminary hearings on different charges - the first was in Kona and the second at 2 p.m. June 6 in Hilo.
