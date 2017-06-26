County pumps up fuel tax: First year of phased hike starts at 6.2 cents a gallon
The 7-2 vote allows the county to boost its fuel tax - currently the lowest in the state at 8.8 cents per gallon - incrementally to 23 cents. The phased approach will bring the Big Island on par with Maui County, which has the highest fuel tax in Hawaii, in the 2019-20 fiscal year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May '17
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC