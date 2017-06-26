County pumps up fuel tax: First year ...

County pumps up fuel tax: First year of phased hike starts at 6.2 cents a gallon

Saturday Jun 24 Read more: West Hawaii Today

The 7-2 vote allows the county to boost its fuel tax - currently the lowest in the state at 8.8 cents per gallon - incrementally to 23 cents. The phased approach will bring the Big Island on par with Maui County, which has the highest fuel tax in Hawaii, in the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Hilo, HI

