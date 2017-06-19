County, police, service providers collaborate on plan to clear homeless out of park

The cleanup at Old Airport Park is posing more of a logistical challenge than the new administration anticipated when it made the project a priority soon after assuming office. Pressure from Mayor Harry Kim and a deluge of calls flooding the Kona Police Department and the Department of Parks and Recreation ratcheted up the urgency to find a solution at a meeting of stakeholders convened Tuesday by Hawaii County Assistant Housing Administrator Lance Niimi.

