Council postpones indefinitely Ruggles' resolution claiming discrimination against Puna, Ka'u
Hawaii County Council members on Wednesday rejected for a second and final time a controversial resolution claiming historical discrimination against low-income and Native Hawaiian residents of Puna and Ka'u. Nearly every council member spoke of the need to help underserved areas, including those two districts, but they objected to language seen as offensive, divisive or inaccurate.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
