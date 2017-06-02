Big Isle's first mayor was later a judge
Shunichi Kimura, whose public service spanned more than 28 years as Hawaii County's first mayor and then a Circuit Court judge, has died. As Hawaii County mayor, Kimura was praised for helping to restore federal aid to the poor and seniors in the 1970s and for his work as a judge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC