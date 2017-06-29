Big Island visitor arrivals, spending...

Big Island visitor arrivals, spending continue to rise

Read more: West Hawaii Today

Statistics from the Hawaii Tourism Authority released Thursday show double-digit growth in visitor arrivals and visitor spending over last year's numbers - for the fifth month in a row. In May, the most recent month available, visitor spending rose nearly 14 percent over 2016.

