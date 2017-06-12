Attendees of Hawaii Hemp Conference enthusiastic

Oahu state Sen. Mike Gabbard approached the podium during Saturday's Hawaii Hemp Conference with a guitar case in hand and, after a few bars on a harmonica, began to sing and strum to an updated version of "The Times They Are a Changin'." The times are indeed changing for hemp, a crop that was once a staple of the American economy before being made a heavily regulated controlled substance because it comes from the same plant as marijuana.

