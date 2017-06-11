Altars, inverted flags create controversy at Hilo colleges
UH Hilo administrators have no plans to remove the flag on an ahu, said Interim Executive Assistant to the Chancellor Gail Makuakane-Lundin. The campus has received numerous complaints over the ahu from students, faculty, community members and veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC