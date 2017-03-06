About Town: 6-3-17

The Coordinated Services of the Elderly Program of the Elderly Activities Division issues Senior ID cards for those age 60 or older Monday through Friday at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Hilo. Cards will be issued from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the Kohala Coordinated Services of the Elderly, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Kailua-Kona Kmart and from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday at the Hale Hauoli Senior Center in Honokaa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.