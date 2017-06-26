About Town: 6-27-17
The hands-on astronomy event that was planned for Wednesday at Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library has been postponed until further notice. In July and August, graduate students from Miami University's Project Dragonfly will travel to Africa, Asia, Australia and the Americas to engage in action projects on vital human and ecological issues.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May '17
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May '17
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May '17
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr '17
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC