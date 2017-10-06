About Town: 6-10-17
Kuikahi Mediation Center and West Hawaii Mediation Center have teamed up to launch a new islandwide program, Communication and Conflict Resolution Support for Kupuna and Caregivers, in partnership with the Hawaii County Office of Aging. "Are you taking care of a parent or grandparent? Having a hard time communicating your needs? Or do you need support talking to family members or service providers? We can help," said West Hawaii Mediation Center Executive Director Zaheva Knowles.
