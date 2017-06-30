A&E Wrap-Up: 6-30-17
Eight plays with a total of over 30 characters will be cast by five directors during two audition sessions: July 8 and 9. Both will be from 2-5 p.m. each day. Auditions will take place in Damron Hall, APAC's alternate rehearsal site, adjacent to the Aloha Theatre parking lot in Kainaliu.
