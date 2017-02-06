A&E Wrap-Up: 6-2-17

Holualoa Village ushers in summer from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. this evening with it's monthly Art-After-Dark First Friday celebration. Dave Lawrence will get the street party rockin' and rollin' at Koa Realty with hot guitar licks and blues while Andrew Sweeney will offer vocals and piano tunes outside the Holualoa Gallery next to the Post Office.

