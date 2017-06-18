$18M Ka'u parcel up for sale
A massive piece of land in Ka'u is up for sale and the future of the area is likely tied to the person or entity that ends up making the purchase. The more than 16,000-acre parcel encompasses the coastline of Pohue Bay, a segment of the Ala Kahakai National Historic Trail and a nesting area for endangered hawksbill sea turtles, among other culturally relevant features.
