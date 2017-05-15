West Hawaii source of almost 70% of property tax revenue
West Hawaii's three council districts, home to a third of the island's approximately 198,000 people, continues to be the county government's cash cow, accounting for almost 70 percent of property tax revenues under rate hikes planned by Mayor Harry Kim. That's according to a West Hawaii Today analysis applying Kim's proposed tax rates to certified property values released late last month by the county Department of Finance.
