Waimea residents 'wade in' on reality of climate change
Drivers tooted their horns and called out in support of North Hawaii Action Network members Saturday morning as they waved signs displaying climate change concerns from four stop lights in the center of town. Nearly 50 residents turned out, many adorned with snorkel gear, a kayak, boogie boards and other beach paraphernalia to draw attention to their concerns on global climate change.
