Trump's fiscal plan draws widespread criticism in Hawaii

Hawaii Island's low-income, elderly population could be hit particularly hard under President Trump's budget proposal to deeply cut a federal food assistance program over the next decade, as well as other "safety net" programs for low-income people. Trump's plan, unveiled Tuesday, would cut the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Plan, formerly known as food stamps, by about $192 billion, partly by imposing a work-requirement for recipients considered capable of working.

