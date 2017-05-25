The homeless: Shelter from the storm

Albert, a Spencer Beach Park homeless man, moved through a thicket of kiawe branches from his Spencer camp last week for his Thursday evening dinner. It was delivered by eighth-grader Neighton Bell, who with his mother, Rhonda, has brought 30 hot meals down to the homeless of Puako, Spencer Beach Park and Kawaihae every week for five years.

