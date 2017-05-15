Strong trades bring high surf, scattered showers
High surf pounded Makapuu. Weather officials posted a high surf advisory for the east-facing shores of all islands this morning, effective through Tuesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC