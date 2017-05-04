State investigates graffiti found in ...

State investigates graffiti found in Mauna Kea reserve

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

State authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who painted graffiti on rocks within a protected area on Mauna Kea mountain. State authorities are asking for the public's help in finding out who painted graffiti on rocks within a protected area on Mauna Kea mountain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... 8 hr firefighters 1
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr 25 Cheriess Maree 1
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr 10 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr '17 keani 40
High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M... Mar '17 2013 july 1
joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09) Mar '17 2013 july 3
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Mar '17 Keoni 79
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC