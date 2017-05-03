Shooting victim pointed crossbow at officers, police say
Police say a 59-year-old Papaaloa man shot and killed on his property Saturday by a police officer pointed a crossbow at all three officers who responded to a report of a disturbance there. The 24-year police veteran who fired the shot or shots that killed Gene Bernhardt has been placed on paid administrative leave by the department, as have the other two responding North Hilo officers.
