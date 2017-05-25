'Service Above Self'
Longtime Rotarians, from left, Robert Fujimoto, Jimmy Yagi and Russ Oda and Rotary Club of Hilo president Randy Hart and Mayor Harry Kim admire one of three native palms planted in honor of the men for their more than 50 years of service after a plaque and palm dedication ceremony May 11 at Kuhio Kalanianaole Park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC