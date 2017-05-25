'Service Above Self'

Longtime Rotarians, from left, Robert Fujimoto, Jimmy Yagi and Russ Oda and Rotary Club of Hilo president Randy Hart and Mayor Harry Kim admire one of three native palms planted in honor of the men for their more than 50 years of service after a plaque and palm dedication ceremony May 11 at Kuhio Kalanianaole Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawaii Tribune-Herald.