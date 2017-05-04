Retaliation is blamed for lost lungworm funds
Hawaii island lawmakers are upset after last-ditch attempts failed in recent days to secure hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding for a Hilo lab that has been leading efforts in East Hawaii to study rat lungworm disease and educate the public on ways to prevent it.
