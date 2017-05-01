Rat lungworn studies stuck as funding lacks
Jarvi is a professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy at the University of Hawaii at Hilo. Ruderman said Jarvi has been doing her work on a shoestring budget for years without state assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr 2
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC