Pot-pourri: Hawaiian Ethos puts down medical marijuana roots in Waimea
Although Waimea is home to dozens of farms large and small, none can grow the same green plant as a newcomer in Lalamilo will sometime soon. Hawaiian Ethos - one of the two medical marijuana-licensed entities permitted on Hawaii Island - hopes to have its cultivation site up and running later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|Sun
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
