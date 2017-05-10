Police search for suspect in assault ...

Police search for suspect in assault that critically injured Hilo man

Big Island police are asking for the public's help in locating a male suspect in connection with an assault that occurred at Keaau Shopping Center. At about 12:15 p.m. on May 2, a 28-year-old Hilo man was found unresponsive and lying on the ground in the shopping center parking lot with a head injury.

