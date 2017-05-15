Police investigating Puna assault
At 10:29 a.m. officers responded to the 18-4000 block of Heno Street in Mountain View for a report of an unconscious man with head injuries lying in the middle of the roadway. The 30 year-old victim who has no permanent address, was taken to the Hilo Medical Center in critical condition and later flown out to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu.
