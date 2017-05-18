My moment in history with Amelia Earhart
When I was in elementary school in Hilo, front page news touted new methods of travel by announcing Charles Lindberg's solo flight over the Atlantic Ocean and Amelia Earhart followed him with hers. Because of the talents and bravery she became my idol.
