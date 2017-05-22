Man pleads not guilty in child pornography case

A 42-year-old University of Hawaii at Hilo student accused of having digital images of child pornography on his pleaded not guilty Monday to three counts of second-degree promotion of child abuse and a single promotion of prostitution charge. Hilo Circuit Judge Greg Nakamura scheduled a possible change-of-plea hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 26 for Benjamin Jamie Krome of Mountain View.

