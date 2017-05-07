Lighting improvements coming to 3 Hawaii airports
West Hawaii Today reported Thursday that the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, Waimea-Kohala Airport and the Hilo International Airport are scheduled for lighting improvements. A Department of Transportation spokesman says the airports will be getting LED lamps and lighting upgrades throughout the facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC