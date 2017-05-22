Kona leads island in auto thefts

Kona led Hawaii Island in auto thefts in 2016 and is on track to do so this year, as well, according to data from the Hawaii Police Department. Meanwhile, South Hilo had the highest number of vehicle break-ins on the Big Island by a wide margin last year, and numbers for the first four months of 2017 indicate the district likely will reclaim that dubious distinction.

