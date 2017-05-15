Komohana Street project finished up

Reconstruction of a portion of the road - about 4,000 feet in total between Kukuau Street and Waianuenue Avenue - began in October 2015. Hawaii County Department of Public Works spokesman Barett Otani said contractor Yamada &Sons had completed all items on the punch list and would be removing construction signs and message boards from the site.

