Koi will fly in Hilo: Fish windsocks to adorn Lili'uokalani Gardens, Banyan Drive
Children's Day has been a national holiday in Japan since 1948. In Hilo, the tradition of flying koi will be continued Friday through Tuesday at Lili - uokalani Gardens and along Banyan Drive to celebrate several events planned the next two weeks.
