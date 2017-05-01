Koi will fly in Hilo: Fish windsocks ...

Koi will fly in Hilo: Fish windsocks to adorn Lili'uokalani Gardens, Banyan Drive

Children's Day has been a national holiday in Japan since 1948. In Hilo, the tradition of flying koi will be continued Friday through Tuesday at Lili - uokalani Gardens and along Banyan Drive to celebrate several events planned the next two weeks.

