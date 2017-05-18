Kim defends tax hikes at Kona Mauka Rotary Club
Mayor Harry Kim, a self-described fiscal conservative, spent the afternoon in Kona explaining reasons behind tax hikes set to accompany Hawaii County's budget for next fiscal year. "I truly invite you to be very disturbed about our raises, but I do invite you to please inquire why, for an explanation," Kim said to a group of Kona Mauka Rotary Club members at a Tuesday luncheon held at Teshima's Restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC