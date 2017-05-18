Keauhou dominates Hawaiian music awards show with 9 trophies
Keauhou won nine prizes Saturday night at the 40th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, considered the most prestigious music awards in Hawaii, Hawaii News Now reported. Members of the band - Jonah Solatorio, and brothers Zachary Lum and Nicholas Lum - won in the album, song and Hawaiian Music Album of the Year category.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|Sun
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC