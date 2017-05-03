Hilo man critically injured in assault; Police search for suspect
A 28-year-old Hilo man was critically injured after an unidentified man punched him Tuesday afternoon in the Keaau shopping center, Hawaii County police said. Police said the suspect punched the victim, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
