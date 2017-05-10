Hilo man arrested in prostitution sting
A 42-year-old University of Hawaii at Hilo student caught in a prostitution sting by police had 48 images of child pornography on his cellphone, according to court documents filed by police. Benjamin Jamie Krome of Mountain View admitted to police he downloaded images of nude minors engaged in sexual conduct from various internet websites, documents state.
