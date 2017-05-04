Hilo man arrested for warrants
Hawaii Island police have arrested a 24-year-old Hilo man for outstanding bench warrants and in connection with two incidents involving a vehicle that was stolen from Pepeekeo early Tuesday morning. At 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon, Harvey Damo Jr. was arrested without incident at a residence in the 1800 block of Kaumana Drive in Hilo.
