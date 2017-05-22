High number of chlamydia cases reported in county
The bacterial sexually transmitted infections were the most common of the county's reportable ailments in 2016. Reportable or "notifiable" illnesses are reported by physicians to the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|Sun
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC