Hawaii island police identify Keaau crash victim
Hawaii island police identified today a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Keaau as 71-year-old Ulysses Guillermo of Hilo. Guillermo died from injuries he sustained in the crash that occurred Monday on Highway 11 just after 8:05 a.m. Police said a 1998 Toyota truck driven by Guillermo was traveling Hilo-bound on the highway when he lost control while merging from the Keaau bypass onto Highway 11. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police officer Keith Nacis at 961-8119.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i eneded the drug war not you i gt kingship ove...
|May 21
|floyd 1994
|1
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC