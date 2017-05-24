Hawaii island police identify Keaau c...

Hawaii island police identify Keaau crash victim

Hawaii island police identified today a man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Keaau as 71-year-old Ulysses Guillermo of Hilo. Guillermo died from injuries he sustained in the crash that occurred Monday on Highway 11 just after 8:05 a.m. Police said a 1998 Toyota truck driven by Guillermo was traveling Hilo-bound on the highway when he lost control while merging from the Keaau bypass onto Highway 11. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call police officer Keith Nacis at 961-8119.

