Flood advisory issued for North Kohala
The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Monday afternoon for several parts of Hawaii County, including North Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna. The Hawaii County Department of Civil Defense is advising those who live in affected areas to be mindful of potential flood conditions and avoid streams, drainage ditches and otherwise low lying areas prone to flash flooding.
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hawaiian their ssi office redlands night marche...
|May 12
|chris rock
|1
|Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13)
|May 9
|Musikologist
|14
|1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ...
|May 7
|firefighters
|1
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr '17
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|1
