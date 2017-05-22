Elections panel to mull 2014 complain...

Elections panel to mull 2014 complaint, case returns from Hawaii Supreme Court

1 hr ago

In a case of justice grinding slowly but exceedingly fine, the Hawaii Island Board of Registration on Tuesday is scheduled to pick up a 2014 election dispute that first took a trip to the Hawaii Supreme Court. The case, involving a candidate who ran unsuccessfully against then-Kohala Councilwoman Margaret Wille, is long past moot.

