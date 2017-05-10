County Council asked to borrow $20M t...

County Council asked to borrow $20M to begin landfill closure plan

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

Mayor Harry Kim's first major borrowing - $20 million to begin the closure process for the Hilo landfill - is scheduled for a County Council vote Tuesday. The county Department of Environmental Management expects to finish design plans by the end of the year to close the landfill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hawaiian Acres Music Thread (Aug '13) Tue Musikologist 14
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... May 7 firefighters 1
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr 25 Cheriess Maree 1
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr 10 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr '17 keani 40
High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M... Mar '17 2013 july 1
joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09) Mar '17 2013 july 3
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,936 • Total comments across all topics: 280,929,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC