Council to scrutinize short-term hires
A bill to give the County Council more oversight of the administration's temporary hires was unanimously endorsed Tuesday by the council Finance Committee. Bill 29, sponsored by Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy, requires a report detailing "the name and the qualifications of the temporary employee, the cost of the contract, the service to be performed and an explanation of why existing county personnel is unable to provide that service," within 30 days of a contract signed for $5,000 monthly or higher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.
Add your comments below
Hilo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en...
|Apr 25
|Cheriess Maree
|1
|1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds...
|Apr 10
|2013 july
|3
|17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09)
|Apr '17
|keani
|40
|High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M...
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|1
|joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|2013 july
|3
|Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07)
|Mar '17
|Keoni
|79
|800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous...
|Jan '17
|liar hilo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Hilo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC