Council to scrutinize short-term hires

Council to scrutinize short-term hires

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: West Hawaii Today

A bill to give the County Council more oversight of the administration's temporary hires was unanimously endorsed Tuesday by the council Finance Committee. Bill 29, sponsored by Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy, requires a report detailing "the name and the qualifications of the temporary employee, the cost of the contract, the service to be performed and an explanation of why existing county personnel is unable to provide that service," within 30 days of a contract signed for $5,000 monthly or higher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr 25 Cheriess Maree 1
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr 10 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr '17 keani 40
High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M... Mar '17 2013 july 1
joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09) Mar '17 2013 july 3
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Mar '17 Keoni 79
800 billion everyday to keep the hilo courthous... Jan '17 liar hilo 1
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,823 • Total comments across all topics: 280,785,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC