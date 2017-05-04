Council to scrutinize short-term hires

A bill to give the County Council more oversight of the administration's temporary hires was unanimously endorsed Tuesday by the council Finance Committee. Bill 29, sponsored by Hilo Councilwoman Sue Lee Loy, requires a report detailing "the name and the qualifications of the temporary employee, the cost of the contract, the service to be performed and an explanation of why existing county personnel is unable to provide that service," within 30 days of a contract signed for $5,000 monthly or higher.

