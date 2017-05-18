Council moves budget forward, reluctantly

Everything was on the table but little was decided Thursday during a marathon County Council meeting on the budget, as local lawmakers took their first good look at a $491 million spending plan that includes expenses largely out of county control. Council members figuratively held their noses and voted 7-1 to advance the budget, if only to move it forward for what Kohala Councilman Tim Richards predicted would be a "tsunami" of amendments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.