Big Island selected for climate change field site
The foundation is sponsoring an ecological observatory that will connect research sites around the United States for the next three decades, with one proposed for the Pu'u Maka'ala Natural Area Reserve. The facility would include a research tower, precipitation gauge, instrument hut and soil plots with sensors about 1 mile northwest of Kulani prison.
