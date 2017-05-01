Appropriations aim to alleviate homel...

Appropriations aim to alleviate homelessness, invasive species in West Hawaii

Big line items like the $90 million Saddle Road extension headline the two-year, $28.4 billion budget expected to be approved by the state Legislature in coming days, but a number of smaller appropriations will impact pockets of West Hawaii by addressing a variety of nuanced needs. Perhaps chief among those needs is the growing number of homeless lining the streets up and down the coast, particularly in Kona.

