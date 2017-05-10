Alleged auto thieves in court

Hilo District Judge Michael Udovic ordered 25-year-old Jeremy Kalehua Rafael Jr. of Hilo to appear at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and maintained his bail at $35,100. Rafael is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized control of a stolen vehicle for the theft of a 2016 Ford F-350 toolbox pickup truck reportedly stolen in the early morning hours of April 22 from the county's Mass Transit baseyard on East Lanikaula Street in Hilo.

