Alleged auto thieves in court
Hilo District Judge Michael Udovic ordered 25-year-old Jeremy Kalehua Rafael Jr. of Hilo to appear at 2 p.m. Wednesday for a preliminary hearing and maintained his bail at $35,100. Rafael is charged with first-degree theft and unauthorized control of a stolen vehicle for the theft of a 2016 Ford F-350 toolbox pickup truck reportedly stolen in the early morning hours of April 22 from the county's Mass Transit baseyard on East Lanikaula Street in Hilo.
