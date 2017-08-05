About Town: 5-8-17
The Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, Hidehiko Yuzaki, along with a 14-member contingent, will visit Hawaii Island to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the East Hawaii Hiroshima Kenjin Kai. As part of the festivities, the county has scheduled a commemorative tree planting ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo.
