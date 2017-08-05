About Town: 5-8-17

About Town: 5-8-17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, Hidehiko Yuzaki, along with a 14-member contingent, will visit Hawaii Island to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the East Hawaii Hiroshima Kenjin Kai. As part of the festivities, the county has scheduled a commemorative tree planting ceremony at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Hawaii Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Hilo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1988 richard wright ski lift purchase was from ... 12 hr firefighters 1
News Small Business Matters: The many hats of the en... Apr 25 Cheriess Maree 1
1995 law and buisness class for nine years olds... Apr 10 2013 july 3
News 17 students arrested after series of fights at ... (Nov '09) Apr '17 keani 40
High Surf Warning for Hawaii County starting M... Mar '17 2013 july 1
joshua figueroa hawaii (Feb '09) Mar '17 2013 july 3
Is hawaiian paradise park safe to live? (Jan '07) Mar '17 Keoni 79
See all Hilo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Hilo Forum Now

Hilo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Hilo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Gunman
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Hilo, HI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,630 • Total comments across all topics: 280,858,386

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC